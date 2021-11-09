10/28
Officers responded to Park St. for a non-injury motor vehicle accident.
10/30
Officers issued several written and verbal warnings for traffic violations.
Officers responded to East Dover St. for a peace disturbance. Officers made contact with individuals without further incident.
10/31
Officers issued several written and verbal warnings for traffic violations.
Officers responded to Park St. for a suspicious person. Officers made contact with an individual without further incident.
11/01
Officers responded to North Oak St. for a semi in a ditch. Officers remained on scene to assist with traffic.
Officers assisted Monroe City Ambulance with a medical call on Catherine St. Officers remained on scene and assisted as needed.
11/02
11/04
Officers took a report of
