11/26
Officers issued several written warnings for traffic violations.
11/27
Smith, Kevin of Monroe City MO was arrested for Forgery of Checks.
11/28
Officers issued several written warnings for traffic violations.
Officers responded to Catherine St for a citizen assist.
Officers responded to Hwy 36 for a medical assist. Officers remained on scene to assist as needed.
11/29
Smith, Alexandria of Hannibal MO was cited for Failure to Show Proof of Insurance, Failure to Signal/Improper Signal Stop/Turn.
Officers issued several written warnings for traffic violations.
Dyer, Jason of Monroe City MO was cited for Failure to Register Motor Vehicle Annually.
11/30
Officers took a report of stolen property on South Monroe St.
Officers issued several written warnings for traffic violations.
Officers responded to Widow Ln for a Peace disturbance. Upon arrival Officers made contact with all individuals involved without further incident.
12/01
Officers took a report of an online scam.
McMahon, Janori of Savoy IL was arrested on a Caldwell County Warrant.
12/02
Officers responded to Hwy 36 to assist a citizen.
Officers were dispatched to North Main St. for a non-injury Motor Vehicle Accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.