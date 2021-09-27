9/18

Officers responded to a report of a peace disturbance on Park Street.

Officers responded to a report of a suicidal subject at a residence on First Street. Officers made contact with subject without further incident.

9/19

Officer assisted with a non-injury Motor Vehicle Accident at the intersection of Highway Z and Highway 36 overpass.

Officers responded to a report suspicious activity on North Main Street. Officers made contact with the individual without further incident.

9/21

Officers responded to Abel’s Gas Station for a report of stealing, investigation on going.

Officers responded to an animal call on North Main Street, Dog was pick up without incident an placed in the Humane Shelter.

9/22

Officers were dispatched to Williams Drive for a peace disturbance, Officers made contact with the individuals without further incident.

9/23

Officers were dispatched to South Washington Street for a domestic in progress. Officers made contact with the individuals without further incident.

