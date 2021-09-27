9/18
Officers responded to a report of a peace disturbance on Park Street.
Officers responded to a report of a suicidal subject at a residence on First Street. Officers made contact with subject without further incident.
9/19
Officer assisted with a non-injury Motor Vehicle Accident at the intersection of Highway Z and Highway 36 overpass.
Officers responded to a report suspicious activity on North Main Street. Officers made contact with the individual without further incident.
9/21
Officers responded to Abel’s Gas Station for a report of stealing, investigation on going.
Officers responded to an animal call on North Main Street, Dog was pick up without incident an placed in the Humane Shelter.
9/22
Officers were dispatched to Williams Drive for a peace disturbance, Officers made contact with the individuals without further incident.
9/23
Officers were dispatched to South Washington Street for a domestic in progress. Officers made contact with the individuals without further incident.