MONROE CITY, Mo. — A pair of traffic stops by Monroe City Police officers led to separate arrests on alleged drug charges.
On the afternoon of Dec. 9, a Monroe City Police officer stopped Bobby O’Neal, 38, of Palmyra in front of the Dollar General store on U.S. 24/36 along the Monroe County-Marion County border for allegedly running a stop sign.
Monroe County Prosecuting Attorney Talley Kendrick Smith charged O’Neal with two felonies – trafficking drugs in the second degree and endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs in the first degree. The two charges carry a combined maximum of 22 years in prison.
In a probable cause statement, Monroe City Police reported that the tag on O’Neal’s 2004 Ford Focus was not for his car but for another vehicle.
“I made contact with a white male driver and immediately noticed a backpack on the driver’s side floorboard as the driver was trying to push it under the seat. I identified myself and advised the driver the reason for the stop. The driver then stated, ‘I’m in a hurry sir, trying to get my kids home,’ ” police wrote in the report.
Police said that O’Neal was driving on a revoked license and had no proof of insurance.
The officer said that he asked O’Neal to exit the car and placed him into custody for the drivers’ license violation.
“I asked 0'Neal if there was anything illegal in the vehicle. 0’Neal advised there was nothing illegal in the vehicle. When 0‘Neal was asked for consent to search the vehicle, 0’Neal denied consent,” the arresting officer wrote in the report.
The Monroe City Police K-9 unit was called to the scene to search the car. The police dog, Raven, alerted officers to the presence of narcotics in the car.
“While searching the vehicle we located a white crystal-like substance, a scale, and a silver container with a white crystal-like substance residue,” police reported. “The white crystal-like substance was field tested and tested positive for methamphetamine, and weight at 33.80 grams. The white crystal-like substance residue was also field tested and tested positive for methamphetamine.”
Police report that O’Neal has been convicted of felonies, including third- and fourth-degree domestic assault and statutory sodomy and failure to register as a sex offender.
He was released from the Monroe County Jail on a $10,000 bond on Dec. 16. He has a scheduled hearing before Monroe County Associate District Judge Michael Wilson on Jan. 5.
In the second case, Monroe City Police said an officer stopped David M. Spurgeon, 36, of Emden, Mo., in Shelby County.
“During the course of the traffic stop a search of the vehicle was performed with the discovery of multiple illicit drugs and paraphernalia,” Monroe City Police Capt. Zach James said in a news release. “Among the drugs identified was approximately four grams of methamphetamine, approximately 11 grams of marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms and other controlled substances in the form of pills. There was also paraphernalia present that is known for the use of the controlled substances.”
Spurgeon was arrested and eventually taken to the Macon County Jail and jailed on a probation violation stemming from a guilty plea for felony unlawful possession of firearms entered in June 2019.