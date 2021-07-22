07/09
Officers assisted with a Suicidal Subject on East Cleveland Street. Officers transported the individual to Hannibal Regional Hospital for evaluation.
07/10
Officers assisted with Storm Spotting, Shelter Locations, Debris Pickup, and Safety Precautions for a Severe Thunderstorm.
07/12
Officer investigated reports of a vehicle Leaving the Scene of an Accident at BP Gas Station. Officers were able to locate the driver without further incident.
Officers investigated reports of a Disturbance at Abel’s Quik Shop. Officers arrested Jessy Brown, Stoutsville, MO for Disorderly Conduct and Peace Disturbance. Jessy was transported to Monroe County Jail pending charges. William Brown, St. Louis, MO was arrested and released on citations of Possession of an Open Container, Disorderly Conduct, Peace Disturbance, Public Intoxication and Seatbelt Violation. Officers were assisted by Missouri State Highway Patrol and Monroe County Deputies.
Officer assisted with a Disturbance at Bristol Manor regarding a subject attempting to leave the building while intoxicated.
Officer assisted Monroe County Children’s Division with a Juvenile Disturbance in Monroe City.
07/13
Officer began investigations of report of a Suspicious Person going door-to-door asking about narcotics at the Willow Creek Apartments. Officers located the suspect shortly after. Ryan Brown, Hannibal, MO was arrested on a Marion County District 3 Warrant and transported to Monroe County Jail pending charges of Trespass and Resisting/Interfering with Arrest.
07/14
Officers took report of a Theft on South Oak Street. Investigation ongoing.
Officer assisted with a Motor Vehicle Accident at Highways W and 24. Information exchanged.
07/15
MCPD took report of a Missing Wallet from Abel’s Quik Shop.
