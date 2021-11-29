11/12
Officers responded to North Main St. for a non-injury Motor Vehicle Crash.
Officers were dispatched to West Summer St for a peace disturbance. Officers made contact with all individuals involved without further incident.
Officers responded to South Davis St. for a peace disturbance. Officers made contact with all individuals involved without further incident.
Officers took a report of a non-injury Motor Vehicle Crash on Business Highway 24/36.
11/13
Officers took a report of a civil matter on Fifth St.
Officers responded to West Dover for a peace disturbance. Officers made contact with the individual involved without further incident.
11/14
Officers issued several written and verbal warning for traffic violations.
Officers responded to Oak St. and West Summer St. for a non-injury Motor Vehicle Crash.
11/16
MD-Niaz, Sharif of Grand Rapids, MI was cited for speeding 16-20 MPH Over.
Officers took a walk-in report of violation of a protection order. Investigation on going.
Fleming, Camelle of Monroe City, MO was arrested for Possession of less than 35 Grams of Marijuana, Possession of drug Paraphernalia, and Failure to Register Motor Vehicle, and released pending court date.
Officers responded to West Summer St. to take a report of property damage.
11/17
Mangaser, Katrina of Los Angeles, CA was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Operating a Motor Vehicle without a Valid Driver’s License, Failure to register Motor Vehicle, Improper Lane Use. Subject released pending court date.
