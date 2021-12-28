12/17
Officers responded to a Check the Well Being on Prosperity St.
12/18
Officers issued several written and verbal warning for traffic violations.
Officers responded to Sycamore Ln. to assist MCAD. Officers remained on scene as needed.
12/19
Officers took a report of a stolen vehicle on Elm St. Vehicle is a 2013 White Jeep Wrangler 4dr.
Officers were dispatched to Fast Lane for a property damage report.
Officers responded to Lawn St. for a peace disturbance.
12/20
Officers took a scam report, investigation on going.
Officers issued several written and verbal warning for traffic violations.
12/21
Officers issued several written and verbal warning for traffic violations.
Officers responded to Kendrick’s Trailer park in reference for a suicidal subject. Officers made contact with the individual without further incident.
Officers responded to C&R Market for a suspicious vehicle.
12/22
Mulumba, Ilunga of Columbia MO, was cited for Failure to Register Motor Vehicle, Seatbelt Violation, and Failure to Show Proof of Insurance.
Officers issued several written and verbal warning for traffic violations.
Kilgore, Tammy of St. Louis MO, was cited for Speeding 30 MPH over.
Officers took a report of Harassment, investigation still on going.
Brown, Kendarin of Hannibal MO, was cited for Speeding 15 over.
12/23
Officers issued several written and verbal warning for traffic violations.
Miller Royce, of New London MO, was arrested on a Marion County Warrant and two New London Warrants.
Officers took a report of a Parking Complaint on West Boulder St.
Lunte, Kathryn of Lawrence KS, was cited for Speeding 15 Over.
