11/19
Officers issued multiple written and verbal warnings for traffic violations.
11/20
Borman, Kurt of Columbia, MO was cited for Speeding (16-20 over).
Officers issued multiple written and verbal warnings for traffic violations.
Quintanilla, Yessica of NC was cited for Failure to Register Motor Vehicle, Speeding (16-20 over), Failure to show proof of insurance.
Officers were dispatched to East Cleveland for a peace disturbance. Officers made contact with individuals without further incident.
Officers responded to Sunset Dr. for a noise complaint.
11/21
Officers issued multiple written and verbal warnings for traffic violations.
11/22
Officers responded to the Dug Out for a peace disturbance. Officers made contact with individual without further incident.
Officers were dispatched to Widow Ln. for a noise complaint.
11/23
Officers issued multiple written and verbal warnings for traffic violations.
11/24
Officers took a report of trespassing. Officers responded to Prosperity St., made contact with the individual without further incident.
Eugenheer, Rodney of Brookfield, MO was cited for Careless and Imprudent Driving, and Failure to stop at a Stop Sign.
