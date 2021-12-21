12/10
Officers responded to Lawn St. for a Peace Disturbance. Whittaker, Donnie was cited for Peace Disturbance.
Officers took a report of an assault, investigation on going.
12/11
Officers responded to Stoddard St. for a wrong way driver. Officers made contact with subject without further incident.
12/12
Officers responded to JC’s for a Burglary Alarm.
12/13
Officers issued several written warnings for traffic violations.
12/14
Officers issued several written warnings for traffic violations.
Vanlandingham, Derek was cited for Failure to Register Motor Vehicle.
Irons, Theodore was cited for Speeding 11-15 city.
Enochs, Austin was arrested on a Monroe County Warrant.
12/15
Officers responded to Widow Ln. for a Peace Disturbance. Officers made contact with all individuals without further incident.
