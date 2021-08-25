8/13
Officer investigated Suspicious Activity near Winter Street. Officers made contact with multiple Juveniles without further incident.
Officer investigated Suspicious Activity near Catherine Street with no findings of a disturbance.
Yolanda Sydnor, Fulton, MO was arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a Valid Operator’s License and released on citation.
Austin Enochs, Monroe City, MO was arrested on a Shelby County Warrant and released on OR for a future court date.
Officer investigated report of Suspicious Text Messages from a resident in Monroe City. Officer made contact with the individual without further incident.
Officer investigated reports of Juveniles driving minibikes erratically through Monroe City roads and residents’ yards. Officers were unable to locate the juveniles at this time.
Officer assisted the Monroe City Fire Department with a gas leak at Mudd Pie.
8/15
Officer assisted with a Medical Call on Oak Street. Officer remained on scene and assisted as needed.
Officer investigated a Trespass near Sunset. Officer made contact with the individual at a later time and advised them of the Trespass Warning.
8/18
Officer investigated Suspicious Activity near BP Gas Station. Officer made contact with multiple juveniles without further incident.
Officers assisted Macon County Children’s Division regarding three missing juveniles. After further investigations, the juveniles were located in a different state. Investigation ongoing.
Officer began investigations regarding a Stolen Item from Robey’s Building Supply. Investigation ongoing.
8/19
Officers assisted with an Ongoing Dispute on South Oak Street.
