8/21
John Bibby was arrested for sexual misconduct in the first degree and released to family pending charges.
Darrick E. Langdon of Macon was arrested on a Macon County warrant, released on bond.
8/22
Officers assisted MSHP with suspicious vehicle.
8/24
Michael J. Peterson of Monroe City was arrested on a Marion County warrant, transported to Marion County Sheriff’s Department. .
Officer investigated a domestic disturbance on Belle Ave. Officer remained on scene until situation was diffused.
Officer investigated suspicious activity on Lawn St. Officer made contact with an individual without further incident.
Officer investigated suspicious vehicle on Sunset Dr. Officer made contact with an individual without further incident.
Officer assisted with a medical call on N. Elm St.
8/25
Officer investigated suspicious activity on W. Summer St. investigation on going.