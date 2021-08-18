8/06
Officers investigated a Disturbance on Catherine Street. Officers spoke with both parties without further incident.
Officer assisted the Monroe County Children’s Division with an open investigation regarding a Juvenile in Monroe City. Investigation ongoing.
Officer investigated report of a Careless and Imprudent Driver near BP Gas Station. Officer made contact with the driver during an investigative stop without further incident.
8/09
Officer investigated report of Suspicious Activity near East Summer Street. Officer assisted individual with a Courtesy Ride to their destination without further incident.
Officers assisted with reports of a Disturbance on Sunset Drive. Kyjiah Clark, Monroe City, MO was arrested for Possession of Marijuana and released on citation. One individual was transported to Columbia, MO for Psychological Evaluation.
8/10
Graham Mckay, Columbia, MO was arrested and released on citations of Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a Valid Operator’s License and Failure to Register Motor Vehicle Annually with D.O.R.
Lesley Barnett, Columbia, MO was arrested and released on citations of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Officer assisted Marion County Deputies with a Vehicle Stop on Highway 36. Officer was able to stop the vehicle and detain the driver until Deputies arrived.
8/11
Officer assisted with a Check the Well-Being Request for an individual located outside of Casa Tequila.
8/12
Officers assisted with a Well-Being Check for a resident on Stoddard Street. Officers were able to make contact with the individual and assist Monroe City EMS as needed.
Officers assisted Macon County Deputies with locating an individual in Monroe City. Individual was not located at this time.
Officers investigated suspicious Activity on Fortune Street. Officers made contact with two juveniles involved in the activity without further incident.
Officers assisted with reports of an Order of Protection Violation.
Officers investigated a Disturbance on Second Street. Officers made contact with both parties without further incident.
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of law