8/27

Officers began investigations of report of a burglary on Second Street, investigation on going.

Officers began investigation into theft at Dollar General, investigation is still on going.

8/28

Officers investigated property damage on Sunset Drive.

Skylar N Shuck of Stoutsville was cited for failing to show proof of insurance.

Officers distributed multiple verbal and written warnings for speeding, registration violations, and traffic violations.

8/29

Officers investigated a peace disturbance; contact with the individuals was made without further incident.

8/30

Officers investigated a suspicious vehicle on Business 36/24. Officers made contact with vehicle without further incident.

8/31

Officers investigated a disturbance in the Subway parking lot. Officers made contact with subject and placed subject under protective custody.

9/02

Vincent D. Brummer of Macon was arrested for driving while revoked, with several out of county warrants.

Officers investigated a disturbance at Gateway Square. Officers made contact with subject and placed subject under protective custody.

