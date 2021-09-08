8/27
Officers began investigations of report of a burglary on Second Street, investigation on going.
Officers began investigation into theft at Dollar General, investigation is still on going.
8/28
Officers investigated property damage on Sunset Drive.
Skylar N Shuck of Stoutsville was cited for failing to show proof of insurance.
Officers distributed multiple verbal and written warnings for speeding, registration violations, and traffic violations.
8/29
Officers investigated a peace disturbance; contact with the individuals was made without further incident.
8/30
Officers investigated a suspicious vehicle on Business 36/24. Officers made contact with vehicle without further incident.
8/31
Officers investigated a disturbance in the Subway parking lot. Officers made contact with subject and placed subject under protective custody.
9/02
Vincent D. Brummer of Macon was arrested for driving while revoked, with several out of county warrants.
Officers investigated a disturbance at Gateway Square. Officers made contact with subject and placed subject under protective custody.