9/25
Officers took a report of stolen property. Officers worked with other agencies to retrieve the property.
9/26
Officer responded to a peace disturbance on East Dover Street. Jerry Mook of Hannibal, MO was given citations for trespassing and disturbing the peace.
9/27
Zachary Foster of Monroe City, MO was arrested and released with a citation for Operating a Motor Vehicle without a Valid License.
Officers issued several written and verbal warnings for moving violations.
9/28
Officers took a report of Exploiting the Elderly and Disabled. Investigation on going.
9/30
Eric Powell of Hannibal, MO was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana Less than 35 Grams, Failure to Register Motor vehicle Annually with DOR, Failure to Show Proof of Insurance.
Officers took a citizen complaint of a subject Operating a Motor Vehicle without a Valid License. Terry Gibbs was given a citation for Operating a Motor Vehicle without a Valid License.
Officers issued several written and verbal warnings for moving violations.
Officers responded to a peace disturbance on South Oak Street. Officers made contact with both parties without further incident.