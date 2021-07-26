7/16
Officer assisted with a Check the Well-Being Request for an individual on East Dover Street.
Officer investigated multiple reports of Suspicious Activity at the Monroe City Sheltered Workshop. Kayla Miller, Hannibal, MO was arrested on two Outside City Warrants.
Officer assisted with a Ministerial Alliance Request at the Monroe City Police Department. Officer was able to transport the individual to Hannibal, MO for assistance.
7/17
Officers distributed multiple verbal and written warnings for Cars Parked the Wrong Way and Speeding, and assisted with EMS Calls.
7/18
Officer investigated report of a Domestic Disturbance at BP Gas Station. Officer made contact with the individuals and had them separated without further incident.
7/19
7/20
7/21
Officers investigated reports of Stealing from the Monroe City Sheltered Workshop. Officers located a suspect, John Garrelts, Monroe City, MO and arrested him. Gerralts was released on citations of Stealing and Trespass.
7/22
*All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of law