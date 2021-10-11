10/01
Jennifer Frisby of Maywood MO was Arrested and Released on citations for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession up to 35 Grams of Marijuana.
Officers gave several verbal and written warnings for traffic violations and equipment.
10/02
Jackson Callaway of ST. Charles MO was given citation for Speeding (16-20 Over City).
Officers gave several verbal and written warnings for traffic violations
10/03
Officers responded to E. Dover to take an information report of unwanted persons at the residence. Officers made contact with all individuals involved without further incident.
10/05
Ashley Clayton of Louisiana was given a citation for Operating a Vehicle without a Valid Driver’s License.
10/06
Officers gave several verbal and written warnings for traffic violations and equipment.
10/07
Brandi Thompson of Monroe City was arrested on a Monroe County Warrant for Possession of Controlled Substance except 35 Grams (Methamphetamine).
Officers gave several verbal and written warnings for traffic violations and equipment.
Officers were dispatched to JC’s Auto Parts for a sick animal. Officers handled the situation without further incident.
