10/23
Lane, Brook of Camp Point IL, was issued a citation for speeding.
Officers issued several verbal and written warnings for traffic violations.
10/24
Officers were dispatched to East Dover to check on an animal. Upon arrival officers observed the animal had food, water, and shelter.
Officers responded to West Summer St. For a 911 hang-up. Officers made contact with individuals without further incident.
10/25
Officers took a report of a missing person in Monroe City, city limits. Officers later made contact with individual.
10/26
Officers responded to Davis St. for a Motor Vehicle Crash.
Officers were dispatched to Park St. for a report. Officers made contact with individuals without further incident.
10/27
Berry, Christian of Monroe City was cited for Failure to Register Motor Vehicle.
Officers were dispatched to East Dover to check on an animal. Upon arrival officers observed the animal had food, water, and shelter.
Officers were dispatched to the Fair Bridge Inn to assist Monroe City Fire Department.
Officers took a walk-in report of assault.
10/28
Officers assisted other agency without incident.
