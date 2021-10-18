Wednesday, October 27

Roast Beef

Mashed Potatoes and Gravy

Glazed Carrots

Biscuits

Peanut Butter Cookie

Thursday, October 28

Fried Chicken

Baby Bakers

Green Beans

Whole Grain Roll

Pears

Friday, October 29

Catfish 

Augratin Potatoes

3 Bean Salad

Corn Bread

Mixed Fruit

Monday, November 1

Chicken Salad on Croissant

Chips

Pickle Spear

Peaches/Brownie

Tuesday, November 2

Biscuits and Gravy

Hashbrown Casserole

Cooked Apples

Juice

