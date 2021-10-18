Wednesday, October 27
Roast Beef
Mashed Potatoes and Gravy
Glazed Carrots
Biscuits
Peanut Butter Cookie
Thursday, October 28
Fried Chicken
Baby Bakers
Green Beans
Whole Grain Roll
Pears
Friday, October 29
Catfish
Augratin Potatoes
3 Bean Salad
Corn Bread
Mixed Fruit
Monday, November 1
Chicken Salad on Croissant
Chips
Pickle Spear
Peaches/Brownie
Tuesday, November 2
Biscuits and Gravy
Hashbrown Casserole
Cooked Apples
Juice
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.