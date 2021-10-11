Wednesday, October 20
Meatloaf
Augratin Potatoes
Green Beans
Cherry Cheesecake
Thursday, October 21
Fried Chicken
Mashed Potatoes
Broccoli
Whole Grain Roll
Butterfinger Whip
Friday, October 22
Salmon Loaf
Creamed Peas
Scalloped Potatoes
Peaches
Monday, October 24
Sweet and Sour Chicken
Fried Rice
Spring Roll
Pineapple Chunks
Fortune Cookie
Tuesday, October 25
Goulash
Garlic Bread
Pickled Beets
Salad
Ice Cream
