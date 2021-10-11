Wednesday, October 20

Meatloaf

Augratin Potatoes

Green Beans

Cherry Cheesecake

Thursday, October 21

Fried Chicken

Mashed Potatoes

Broccoli

Whole Grain Roll

Butterfinger Whip

Friday, October 22

Salmon Loaf

Creamed Peas

Scalloped Potatoes

Peaches

Monday, October 24

Sweet and Sour Chicken

Fried Rice

Spring Roll

Pineapple Chunks

Fortune Cookie

Tuesday, October 25

Goulash

Garlic Bread

Pickled Beets

Salad

Ice Cream

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.