Wednesday, Dec. 8
Pork Chop & Gravy
Stuffing
Broccoli
Applesauce
Thursday, Dec. 9
Fried Chicken
Baby Bakers
Green Beans
Whole Grain Roll
Rainbow Sherbet
Friday, Dec. 10
Lemon Pepper Fish
Macaroni & Cheese
Slaw
Fruit Crisp
Monday, Dec. 13
Country Fried Steak
Mashed Potatoes
Mixed Vegetables
Whole Grain Roll
Cookie
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Chicken Salad on Croissant
Chips
Pickle Spear
Peaches/Brownie
