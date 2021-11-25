Wednesday, Dec. 1

BBQ Pork Ribs

Baked Beans

Oriental Coleslaw

Dump Cake

Thursday, Dec. 2

Fried Chicken

Mashed Potatoes

Creamed Corn

Whole Grain Roll

Fruit

Friday, Dec. 3

Catfish

Scalloped Potatoes

Peas

Cornbread

Layered Lemon Dessert

Monday, Dec. 6

Tenderloin Sandwich

Lettuce/Tomato/Onion

Cheese Soup

Crackers

Poke Cake

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Turkey Tetrazzini

Peas

Lettuce Saad

Garlic Toast

Pudding

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.