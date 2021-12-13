Wednesday, Dec. 22
Meatloaf
Au gratin Potatoes
Corn
Cherry Cheesecake
Thursday, Dec. 23
Fried Chicken
Parsley Potatoes
Mixed Veggies
Whole Grain Roll
Pears
Friday, Dec. 24
CLOSED FOR CHRISTMAS EVE
Monday, Dec. 27
CENTER CLOSED
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Chicken Strips
Mashed Potatoes
Corn
Whole Grain Roll
Watergate Salad
