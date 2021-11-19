Wednesday, November 24 

Roast Beef

Potatoes & Gravy

Glazed Carrots

Biscuit

Cookie

Thursday, November 25

CLOSED FOR THANKSGIVING

Friday, November 26

CLOSED FOR THANKSGIVING

Monday, November 29

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Garlic Bread

Corn

Tossed Salad

Pudding

Tuesday, November 30

Chicken Strips

Mashed Potatoes

Corn

Whole Grain Roll

Watergate Salad

