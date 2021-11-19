Wednesday, November 24
Roast Beef
Potatoes & Gravy
Glazed Carrots
Biscuit
Cookie
Thursday, November 25
CLOSED FOR THANKSGIVING
Friday, November 26
CLOSED FOR THANKSGIVING
Monday, November 29
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Garlic Bread
Corn
Tossed Salad
Pudding
Tuesday, November 30
Chicken Strips
Mashed Potatoes
Corn
Whole Grain Roll
Watergate Salad
