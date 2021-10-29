Wednesday, November 3
Autumn Roast Pork
Baked Beans
Oriental Coleslaw
Dump Cake
Thursday, November 4
Fried Chicken
Mashed Potatoes
Creamed Corn
Whole Grain Roll
Fruit
Friday, November 5
Catfish
Scalloped Potatoes
Peas
Cornbread
Layered Lemon Dessert
Monday, November 8
Tenderloin Sandwich
Lettuce/Tomato/Onion
Cheese Soup
Crackers
Poke Cake
Tuesday, November 9
Ham and Beans
Pickled Beets
Cornbread
Pudding
