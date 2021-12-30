Wednesday, Jan. 5
Meatloaf
Scalloped Potatoes
Green Beans
Fruit Cobbler
Thursday, Jan. 6
Fried Chicken
Mashed Potatoes
Spinach
Roll
Cake
Friday, Jan. 7
Fish Sandwich
Sliced Cheese
Baked Potato
Corn
Fruit
Monday, Jan. 10
Salisbury Steak
Mashed Potatoes
Green Beans
Slaw
Sherbet
Tuesday, Jan. 11
BBQ Rib Patty on bun
Pickle/Onion
Baked Beans
Slaw
Fruit Cup
