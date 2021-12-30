Wednesday, Jan. 5

Meatloaf

Scalloped Potatoes

Green Beans

Fruit Cobbler

Thursday, Jan. 6

Fried Chicken

Mashed Potatoes

Spinach

Roll

Cake

Friday, Jan. 7

Fish Sandwich

Sliced Cheese

Baked Potato

Corn 

Fruit

Monday, Jan. 10

Salisbury Steak

Mashed Potatoes

Green Beans

Slaw

Sherbet

Tuesday, Jan. 11

BBQ Rib Patty on bun

Pickle/Onion

Baked Beans

Slaw

Fruit Cup

