Wednesday, Dec. 29

Roast Beef

Potatoes & Gravy

Glazed Carrots

Biscuit

Cookie

Thursday, Dec. 30

Fried Chicken

Mashed Potatoes

Glazed Carrots

Whole Grain Roll

Texas Sheet Cake

Friday, Dec. 31

CENTER CLOSED FOR NEW YEAR'S EVE

Monday, Jan. 3

BBQ Burger on Bun

Pickle/Onion

Mac & Cheese

Slaw

Pudding

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.