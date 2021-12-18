Wednesday, Dec. 29
Roast Beef
Potatoes & Gravy
Glazed Carrots
Biscuit
Cookie
Thursday, Dec. 30
Fried Chicken
Mashed Potatoes
Glazed Carrots
Whole Grain Roll
Texas Sheet Cake
Friday, Dec. 31
CENTER CLOSED FOR NEW YEAR'S EVE
Monday, Jan. 3
BBQ Burger on Bun
Pickle/Onion
Mac & Cheese
Slaw
Pudding
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.