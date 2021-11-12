Thursday November 17
Roast Turkey Dressing
Whipped Potatoes
Cranberry Sauce
7-layered salad
Green Beans/Hot rolls
Pumpkin Pie
Friday November 18
Fried Chicken
Mashed Potato
Broccoli
Whole Grain Roll
Butterfinger Whip
Friday November 19
Catfish
Baked Potato
Slaw
Cornbread
Mandarin Oranges
Monday November 22
Country Fried Steak
Mashed Potatoes
Mixed Vegetables
Whole Grain Roll
Cookie
Tuesday November 23
Goulash
Garlic Bread
Pickled Beets
Salad
Ice Cream
