Thursday November 17

Roast Turkey Dressing

Whipped Potatoes

Cranberry Sauce

7-layered salad

Green Beans/Hot rolls

Pumpkin Pie

Friday November 18

Fried Chicken 

Mashed Potato

Broccoli

Whole Grain Roll

Butterfinger Whip

Friday November 19

Catfish

Baked Potato

Slaw

Cornbread

Mandarin Oranges

Monday November 22

Country Fried Steak

Mashed Potatoes

Mixed Vegetables

Whole Grain Roll

Cookie

Tuesday November 23

Goulash

Garlic Bread

Pickled Beets

Salad

Ice Cream

