Monroe City man charged with numerous sexual offenses

MONROE CITY, Mo. — The Monroe City Police Department reported the August 30 arrest of Justin Deming, 34, of Monroe City on numerous charges related to sexual offenses involving a minor child.
Following an investigation assisted by the Missouri Division of Family Services, State of Missouri STAT Team, the Child Advocacy Center, and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, the Monroe City Police Department executed a search warrant on Deming’s residence on Monday. Evidence was seized and Deming was taken into custody for a 24-hour hold at the Monroe County Jail.
In a probable cause statement filed by the Monroe Police Department, it alleged Deming had abused the child over several years.
The child was interviewed at Child's Advocacy Center where she described two alleged sexual abuse incidents since Jan. 1. She told the interviewer that she was threatened with being in trouble from Deming if she did not comply.
Judge Michael P. Wilson of the 10th Judicial Circuit Court issued an arrest warrant with no bond.