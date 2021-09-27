MONROE CITY, Mo. -- The battle for the Mayor's Cup was a dogfight with Monroe City holding on to defeat Palmyra 18-13 on Friday at Lankford Field.
It was Monroe City's first win against Palmyra after three straight losses, including two last season.
"It feels pretty darn good," said Monroe City head coach David Kirby. "These kids worked hard. We told them this is like a playoff atmosphere that will prepare us for the rest of the season. We've got some big aspirations this year and we knew they got us twice last year."
Monroe City quarterback Kyle Hays threw two key passes to Deion White and Waylon DeGrave to set up a one-yard touchdown run by Ceaton Pennewell to give Monroe City a 6-0 lead on the opening drive.
Palmyra got a drive of its own going in their first possession only to be stymied by the Monroe City defense on a fourth down deep in Monroe City territory.
Hays then threw a 40-yard pass to DeGrave and a 33-yard pass to White to open Monroe City's second possession. This led to a two-yard touchdown run by Joshua Talton.
Early in the second quarter, Palmyra scored on a seven-yard touchdown run by quarterback Collin Arch to narrow Monroe City's lead to 12-7.
"Once we settled in after (Monroe City's) first two scores, I thought our defense played exceptionally well," said Palmyra head coach Kevin Miles. "Offensively, we did a lot of great things, but we made too many mistakes. We kept shooting ourselves in the foot and we told ourselves at halftime the game was ours to win, but we got to play better."
Hays once again thrived in the passing game in Monroe City's next possession, throwing a 38-yard pass to DeGrave to set up a 18-yard touchdown pass to White to give Monroe City a 18-7 lead.
"(Hays) is a player man, and we were able to open some things up," Kirby said. "In the second half, we were trying to get the run game going. When we did pass there was a lot of pressure and he was having to make some things happen with his feet."
Monroe City elected to kick an onside kick, which they recovered, but were unable to get a drive going.
The two teams then exchanged fumbles, with Josiah Talton recovering a Nolyn Richards fumble. Palmyra's Noah Getz then recovered a Monroe City fumble just plays later.
Reece Buhlig recovered a fumble by Palmyra on a punt late in the second quarter, but Monroe City was unable to capitalize.
Neither team was able to get much going into the third quarter, with both teams being held scoreless.
Palmyra was able to get an early drive going in the fourth quarter with the help of running by Arch and Landyn Smith. Arch would run for his second touchdown, a 10-yard score to bring Palmyra within five points.
"Collin is exactly who we thought he was," Miles said. "He's a strong, physical good football player. He's a testament to his teammates. Nolyn (Richards) had a good game and ran hard to put him into a position to be successful."
Monroe City was able to hold off a late Palmyra run and stopped them on a fourth-and-12 play.
"Our defense stepped up when we needed them to step up," Kirby said. "We went with a bend, but don't break mentality. The kids were pretty very aggressive and made some great plays."
Miles added that he felt his team played hard in a losing effort.
"That's the way it goes sometimes," Miles said. "They're a great football team. I think (Monroe City) is going to win the state championship in Class 1. They are that good."
Palmyra (2-3) will host Clark County (1-3) in its next game on Friday, Oct. 1.
"They played their butts off (against Monroe City) and we knew this one game wasn't going to define our season," Miles said. "So we will come back next week and battle. We'll play hard and be ready to go again."
Monroe City (5-0) will play at Brookfield (1-3) in its next game on Friday, Oct. 1.
"We just got to get the film (room) and get everything broken down," Kirby said. "Find our mistakes. We got to improve our offensive line. (Palmyra) was getting too much pressure up front and we got to be better up front."