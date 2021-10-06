Bradford Career Exploration Day
On September 21, 2021 the Monroe City FFA Chapter took 43 freshmen and sophomore members to Bradford, Missouri for Bradford Day. There were several agricultural-related stations to give FFA members a chance to learn more about agriculture. Several of these stations gave students an opportunity to learn about breeding crops, such as soybeans, to make the best product. Members learned of a project that dealt with blocking certain plants from receiving water and how to measure the amount of water the plant receives. This drought simulator gave accurate information on how to combat this problem in the area. There were mechanical related stations, such as a combine and a tractor built from scratch. The tractor, although it could travel only twelve miles per hour forwards could travel forty miles per hour in reverse. Members were also allowed to enter the combine to learn how a combine operates. They also learned about livestock and had the chance to stick their hand inside a live cow to better understand ruminant digestion.
Super Farmer Contest
On September 27, 2021Monroe City FFA held its chapter meeting. After the meeting, FFA members had the opportunity to participate in the Super Farmer Contest. Members divided into groups of three to participate in the events. The contest consisted of different agriculturally related games. There was a tractor tire rolling contest, haybale throwing, water relay race, post driving, and a hammering contest. The overall winning team of the competition were Seniors Will Ball, Nora Gottman, and Dylan Maher.
Homecoming BBQ
On September 24, 2021 the Monroe City FFA Chapter hosted an annual Homecoming BBQ. During the school festivities, the free will donation BBQ was hosted to benefit the Summer Lunch Program. The pork loin or chicken meal served 175 people prior to the start of the games. We are hoping to make a healthy donation by the end of the month to help with food insecurity in our own community. Thank you to all that supported the efforts.
Trapshooting
The Monroe City FFA Trapshooting team wrapped up the season with an 8th place finish in the Area. Senior Everett Pangborn competed in a shoot off after shooting a perfect 50/50 round. He placed 2nd High Individual in the Area. The team consisted of 27 members who spent the month practicing and competing at various shoots around the district. A Team placed top five in all three of those shoots with their best being 2nd Place at Centralia.