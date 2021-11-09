Barnwarming
On Thursday, Oct 14, 2021, Monroe City FFA held its annual Barwarming at the Lions Club. Around sixty FFA members attended.
Freshmen royalty were Samantha Hathaway and John Paul Quinn. Sophomore royalty were Sierra Heatherton and Carter Jones. Junior royalty were Anna Barnes and Korbyn Cheek. Senior royalty consisted of Sierra Beaver with Dylan Maher and Nora Gottman with Trace Griemen. Nora Gottman and Dylan Maher were crowned Barnwarming King and Queen.
It was a great evening of fellowship and dancing.
Super Farmer
On September 27, 2021, Monroe CIty FFA held the first chapter meeting of the school year. Afterwards, the second annual Super Farmer Contest was held.
The contest consisted of four different events, hay bale toss, nail driving, tractor tractor tire rolling, and a water bucket relay. The winners were senior team Dylan Maher, Nora Gottman, and William Ball.
National Convention
On Wednesday, October 27, Monroe City FFA took twenty members to Indianapolis, Indiana for the annual FFA National Convention. On the way, they had a stop at a reindeer ranch and corn maze. The next day, Monroe City FFA was awarded for being a Three Star Chapter and visited the Expo and FFA Mall. They ended the night attending the Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo.
On the third day of National Convention, they visited Stuckey Ranch’s apple orchard tour and a second corn maze. There they learned the process of making apple cider and enjoyed a sample of their product.
Members also visited Kelsey Dairy and learned about agritourism. Next, they watched FFA Member Sophia Mudd sing in the National FFA Chorus.
Members also got to celebrate Monroe City FFA members receiving their American Degree. The American Degree is the highest award given to FFA members. Four Monroe City FFA members, Will Crain, Ava Gottman, Alicia Heinecke, and Evan Salyer received their American Degree.
