Summer BBQ
The Monroe City FFA Chapter hosted a Back to School BBQ to welcome incoming students to the chapter. The event consisted of a meal and fellowship games. New students and their families were encouraged to attend to learn more about the organization and what we have to offer.
Marion County Fair
The Marion County Fair was held July 31 through August 7. We had several FFA Members who received awards throughout the week. At the horse show, Nora Gottman was placed in several classes and first in flags and in Trail class. Nora took second place in horsemanship and bareback riding as well. Mya Gottman was the high point speed for 14+. Mya was also placed first in barrels, poles, and stake race. Trace Greiman won reserve market lamb. Jabes Goellner won grand champion bacon and Kenedee Ogle received reserve grand champion bacon. Jacob Yoder’s bacons placed third and fourth. Lane Willard received champion crossbred gilt and class 9 market hog. Nora Gottman also took home Overall Senior Showman and Trista Gottman received the Grand Champion Real Time Hot award. Lorenzo Karr won reserve champion bull. Lane Willard was awarded reserve champion crossbred female in the beef show. Nora Gottman won first place in Class I Market Beef and Aidan Oswald received champion senior showmanship in beef.
State Fair
At the state fair, three Monroe City FFA members exhibited livestock and three members exhibited building projects. Monroe City FFA Chapter was recognized as a 3 Star Chapter, the highest recognition that can be awarded on the National level in FFA. Emma Berry, the chapter historian, made the board celebrating being awarded 3 Star Chapter. “I took some of the three main aspects of FFA, strengthening agriculture, growing leaders, and building communities, and placed them on the board, symbolizing the categories that are highlighted..”
FFA Camp
At the Missouri FFA Camp, nine out of eleven eligible FFA members received their State FFA Leadership Medal. This is a prestigious award only available at State FFA Camp. It is the only available award that the State hands out. Julie Ryan was awarded the All-Around Camper award. A couple of boys participated in the two-person canoe race and the swamp canoe race. FFA members participated in tournament play, waterfront activities, and a night at the Main Street Opry throughout the week. Monroe City also won the washers and cornhole tournaments.
Awards/Recognition
The Monroe City FFA Chapter was awarded a Three Star Chapter on the National level. We are humbled to be among the top chapters in the nation. We will also have four members receiving their American Degree at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, IN. Those four members are Will Crain, Ava Gottman, Alicia Heinecke, and Evan Salyer. Sophia Mudd, Junior also will be attending the National FFA Convention in the National FFA Choir.