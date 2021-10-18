The high-flying Monroe City offense was firing on all cylinders as the Panthers defeated Clark County 58-16 at Lankford Field on Friday.
The Class 1 No. 6 ranked Panthers scored over 40 points for the sixth time this season.
"The kids played really well," said Monroe City head coach David Kirby. "We were able to move the ball pretty effectively. I think we scored on every drive but the last one and our younger kids played on that one."
Monroe City opened up the game with a drive that culminated with a 17-yard touchdown pass by quarterback Kyle Hays to Deion White. A key play in the drive was a 45-yard run by Landon Utterback.
Hays then ran in a one-yard touchdown in the Panthers next possession to take a 16-0 lead.
Clark County sophomore Jonathan Shinn ran in a 55-yard touchdown to narrow Monroe City's lead to 16-8 in the Indians next possession.
Monroe City answered back with a 40-yard touchdown pass from Hays to Cade Chapman.
Panthers running back Joshua Talton ran in a 25-yard touchdown in Monroe City's first possession of the second quarter to take a 28-8 lead.
Hays then threw his third touchdown pass of the game, this time a 71-yarder to Waylon DeGrave.
Hays finished the game going 4-for-8 passing for 171 yards and three touchdowns.
Talton ran for his second touchdown run near the end of the first half, a 10-yard run to put Monroe City up 42-8.
"I like where we are heading, especially this time of year," Kirby said. "We are going to need those kind of performances. So kudos to the kids."
Clark County scored one more touchdown in the second half, with the Monroe City defense stopping their other drives.
"I thought they were flying around and were reading their keys really fast and were able to make some big plays," Kirby said. "I think that we played a really physical game tonight. I thought the kids were doing a great job of getting to the ball fast and having multiple people there."
Joshua Talton and Cameron Jones would score touchdowns in the second half.
Monroe City ran for a combined 455 yards. Talton led the way with seven carries for 120 yards. Keaton Pennewell had nine carries for 80 yards. Utterback carried six times for 95 yards.
Monroe City (7-1) will close out the regular season with a road game against Highland (5-2) on Friday, Oct. 22.
"We are going to watch film and try to break that down," Kirby said. "Get prepared because Highland are extremely dynamic. They've got a really good quarterback and receivers who are lightning quick. They can go get the ball, so we are going to have to be on point. We are going to have to read our keys on defense and offensively stay low on blocks to try to create a new line of scrimmage. Limit (Highland's) touches because they can score in bunches."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.