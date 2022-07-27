ST. JOSEPH, Mo. —Several local students graduated from Missouri Western State University.
Hannibal: Elizabeth Marie Propst, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Center: Kaylee Ann Kendall, Bachelor of Science in Health Information Management Chillicothe: Heather Dawn Mclean, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Bowling Green: Rose Marie Privett, Bachelor of Science in Biology, Wildlife Conservation and Management
Quincy, Ill.: Julia Marie Bishop, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Digital
