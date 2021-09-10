The University of Missouri Extension hosts a variety of free online courses. From more experienced sportsmen to newcomers, there is something for everyone to enjoy. To sign up for the classes, visit their website at https://mdc.mo.gov/events/virtual.
Bass Fishing Tackle and Tactics
Registration period: August 22 - September 22
Date: Wednesday, September 22, 2021 6:30 pm - Wednesday, September 22, 2021 7:30 pm
Learn about the ins-and-outs of fishing for largemouth bass in Missouri, geared towards the intermediate angler. We will discuss where bass are found in their given waterbody throughout the year, their diet and habits, and what tactics to use to be successful in different scenarios.
Catfishing the Mighty Mississippi
Date: Thursday, September 23, 2021 11am - Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 12pm
Catfishing can be a fun and relaxing activity year round, and who doesn’t like to eat catfish? Join Discover Nature-Fishing instructor Colt Wahl to learn about the mighty-sized fish in the Mighty Mississippi, as well as how and where to find them, different methods to try, gear that you may need, and different baits for different circumstances. This program will be more appropriate for ages 12 and up, but anyone is welcome to join in!
Beginner Squirrel Hunting
Registration period: August 15 - September 30
Date: Thursday, September 30, 2021 4:00 pm - Thursday, September 30, 2021 5:00 pm
Squirrel hunting is a great way to enjoy time in the woods in fall. You don’t need a lot of equipment to hunt squirrels, they are almost everywhere, and they are delicious! Join us in a discussion about hunting safety, regulations, guns, strategies, and recipes. Participants will receive a link to the program via e-mail the day before and the the day of the program. Registration Required. Ages 10 and up.
Leaning to Hunt: Deer Hunting
Date: Sunday, October 3, 2021 4:00 pm - Sunday, October 3, 2021 6:30 pm
Learn the basics of hunting the whitetail deer. We will cover scouting, setup, shooting and much more.
Hunting: How to Find Deer on Public Land
Registration period: August 13 - October 4
Date: Wednesday, October 6, 2021 6:00 pm - Wednesday, October 6, 2021 8:00 pm
White-tailed deer are one of the most challenging game animals to pursue. Pursuing them on public lands is exponentially more challenging. Attend this virtual program for some tips on how to locate and pattern public land deer to make your hunting efforts more enjoyable.
Discover Nature: Introduction to Traditional Bow-Making
Registration period: September 8 - October 7
Date: Thursday, October 7, 2021 6:00 pm - Thursday, October 7, 2021 8:00 pm
Join us for a virtual presentation to the Introduction to Traditional Bow-Making where we discuss the history of bow-making, historical significance, and the types of wood used in creating longbows.
Field to Freezer: Learning to Hunt: Field to Freezer
Date: Saturday, October 23, 2021 8:30 am - Saturday, October 23, 2021 11:30 am
Beginners to advanced hunters need to learn proper techniques to ensure their organic wild game meat is probably handled and stored. This event covers regulations, field dressing, supplies, transporting, and techniques for processing deer.
Hiking: Backpacking Basics
Registration period: September 3 - November 18
Date: Thursday, November 18, 2021 6:00 pm - Thursday, November 18, 2021 7:30 pm
Backpacking is an excellent way to exercise and enjoy nature! Join us November 18th for Backpacking Basics to learn what and how to pack for a hiking adventure as well as what features to look for in a backpack, fun places to explore in Missouri and important planning procedures.