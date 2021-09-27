The Missouri State Highway Patrol reminds drivers that deer are more active and create hazards for Missouri motorists this time of year.
Deer behavior changes due to mating season, which may cause an increase in sightings and roadway crossings, and hunting and crop harvesting may result in these animals being in places they aren’t usually seen.
- Drivers are urged to remain alert. They urge drivers that if they strike a deer to move their vehicle to a safe location and call 9-1-1 or 55 on a cell phone and report it.
Last year, drivers in Missouri experienced 3,639 traffic crashes where deer-vehicle strikes occurred. One deer strike occurred every 2.4 hours in the state. In these crashes, there were five fatalities and 348 people were injured.
The majority of deer strike crashes occur in October and November each year, with the largest number taking place in November. Although deer strikes can occur at any time, most occur between 6-6:59 a.m. in the morning and 6-6:59 p.m. in the evening.
Rural areas are not the only place where deer/vehicle strikes occur. They ask drivers in urban areas of the state to watch for deer as well.
Pointers to watching for deer:
- When you see a deer, slow down and proceed with caution. Deer often travel in groups — stay on guard after a close call or when you see a single deer.
- Natural features also affect deer movement. In areas where there are streams or wooded corridors surrounded by farmland, look for more deer to cross roadways.
- At night, watch for deer eyes to reflect your headlights, which could give you more time to react to their presence.
Drivers are reminded that an attempt to avoid striking a deer could result in a more serious crash involving oncoming traffic. Try to remain calm. Overreacting usually leads to more serious traffic crashes.
For a deer sighting, the best course of action is to reduce speed gradually while watching other traffic around you. Other drivers may be doing the same, so be sure to pay attention and always wear your seat belt.