The special session called by Gov. Mike Parson concluded on June 30 as the legislature gave final approval to vital Medicaid funding, but the Senate failed to consider a pro-life bill approved by the House.
Parson had called lawmakers back to the Missouri Capitol Building to pass a renewal of the Federal Reimbursement Allowance (FRA) program, which provides billions of dollars in funding for the state’s MO HealthNet Program. Parson also asked legislators to include some pro-life protections in the bill.
The final version of Senate Bill 1 extends the sunset for the FRA program from Sept. 30, 2021, to September 30, 2023. The bill also prohibits the state’s Medicaid program from covering any drug or device approved by the FDA that may cause the destruction of, or prevent the implantation of, an unborn child.
After the bill was passed, Parson said, “With billions of dollars in jeopardy and millions of livelihoods at stake, the majority of legislators put narrow political interests aside and passed an FRA renewal bill that protects Missouri’s most vulnerable populations and builds on our pro-life principles.” He added, “To all those who helped get FRA across the finish line: we appreciate your work.”
The House also passed House Bill 2 to prevent taxpayer dollars from going to abortion providers such as Planned Parenthood.
The bill makes it unlawful for any public funds to be expended to any abortion facility, or to any affiliate or associate of the facility. The bill also contains provisions to protect the state from a possible repeal of the Hyde Amendment, which bars the use of federal funds to pay for abortions. The bill makes it clear that no federal act, law, order, rule, or regulation can infringe on the rights of the people of Missouri to encourage childbirth over abortion in the use of taxpayer funds, and to restrict public funds from being used to perform or assist in an abortion.
The House sent the pro-life bill back to the Senate for approval, but the Senate chose to adjourn without considering the bill. Senate leadership issued a statement saying adjournment was necessary to allow Senate Bill 1 to take effect by the end of September.
Senate leadership also said, “We applaud the work of the House in taking initial action to defund Planned Parenthood in HB 2, and look forward to working with them and Governor Parson in the weeks and months to come to take definitive action to make these initial actions permanent.”
Senate leadership announced the formation of the Interim Committee on Medicaid Accountability and Taxpayer Protection to study the issue and to focus on the “continued protection of unborn life in Missouri.”
Budget law signed
During the regular session, House members put forth and approved a state operating budget that makes a significant investment in the state’s system of education, enhances protections for vulnerable Missourians, improves the state’s infrastructure, and emphasizes workforce training and development. This week Gov. Mike Parson signed the budget bills into law for the fiscal year that began July 1.
Parson said, “When the 2021 legislative session began, Missouri was still experiencing some of the hardest days of the global COVID-19 pandemic, which affected every state agency and Missourian. Yet, the Missouri General Assembly stayed the course and delivered a balanced budget that responsibly allocates taxpayers’ hard-earned money.”
He added, “Missouri’s financial situation is vastly different from what we faced in 2020, and we applaud the General Assembly for recognizing this historic opportunity to make critical investments in the future of our state.”
Some of the highlights of the $35.6 billion budget include:
Infrastructure Improvements
- $154.4 million for State Road Fund construction projects.
- $60.2 million in bonding authority for state park improvement projects.
- $21 million for maintenance and repair projects at State Highway Patrol facilities.
- $15 million for low-volume road maintenance and repair.
- $10 million to increase broadband access in underserved areas.
- $6.3 million for port capital improvement projects.
- Education and Workforce Development
- $252.7 million and 121 staff from various state agencies to support the newly created Office of Childhood.
- $20.2 million over FY22 spending levels to four-year institutions of higher education.
- $13.2 million to support the A+ Schools Scholarship Program.
- $10 million for community colleges.
- $8.5 million to fully fund the foundation formula.
- $8.4 million for early childhood special education programs.
- $3.9 million to support the Bright Flight program.
- $2.7 million to support the Fast-Track Workforce Incentive Grant Program.
- $2 million for State Technical College.
- $2 million to grow Missouri’s new and emerging high-tech industry.
- $750,000 for 12,000 additional students to take the ACT Work Keys and Career Readiness Assessment.
- $200,000 for the Main Street Program.
Promoting Health and Safety
- $166.3 million to increase development disability service provider rates.
- $15 million to establish six new crisis stabilization centers and further support existing ones.
- $8.3 million to expand the Behavioral Healthcare Home Program.
- $5.3 million for 50 additional Community Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder Liaisons.
- $3.6 million and 53 staff members to address waitlists in Missouri’s Public Defender system.
- $1 million in grants for violent crime prevention, community engagement, and law enforcement mental health support.
- $21.5 million to recruit and retain quality Department of Corrections employees.
- $6 million for county jail reimbursements.
- $2.5 million to further support recidivism reduction programs.
- $2.6 million and 11 State Highway Patrol Troopers to assist in violent crime investigations across the state.
- $1.1 million for the Operation Legend Grant Program.
- $1 million for the state’s witness protection fund.
- $575,000 to provide grant funding for law enforcement officer safety equipment.
Parson also issued 26 line-item vetoes, totaling nearly $115 million. To view the complete list of budget vetoes, visit the following link: https://oa.mo.gov/budget-planning/budget-information/2022-budget-information.
If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact my office at 573-751-3613 or louis.riggs@house.mo.gov.
Veterans Designation on a Driver’s License: For information about the veteran’s license, go to the DOR website: http://dor.mo.gov/veterans or by contacting them at 301 W. High Street, Room 470, Jefferson City, MO 65105.
The Missouri Department of Revenue is implementing REAL ID-See link below: