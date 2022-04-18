COLUMBIA, Mo. — Several local 4-H volunteers received the Frank Graham Volunteer Leadership Award.
Jon and Pam Barnes, Ralls County
Ann Wideman, Ralls County
Amanda Lehenbauer, Monroe County
There were 51 volunteers around the state who received the award, which recognizes exemplary volunteers for their hard work and dedication to helping Missouri youths grow. “These volunteers have demonstrated loyalty and skills in developing youth as leaders of today,” said Missouri 4-H Director Lupita Fabregas.
The award is named for Frank Graham, who was director of the Missouri 4-H Center for Youth Development from 1958 to 1975 and was a founding member of the Missouri 4-H Foundation board of trustees. During his 33 years of service, Graham – also known as “Mr. 4-H” – was an avid supporter of volunteer leadership, believing that volunteers are the foundation of the 4-H program.
The awards were presented as part of National Volunteer Week happening from April 17-23.
