Miss Ralls County Pageant still accepting contestants

The Miss Ralls County pageant will be held during the New London Park days at Madison Park in Center on Saturday, August 7 at 7pm. Contestants can register now through Friday, August 6, and participants must be between the ages of 5-18 at the time of the pageant.
The purpose of the Miss Ralls County Pageant at Center Park Days is to allow young ladies an opportunity to have fun, meet new friends, develop confidence, and appear on stage.
Age Categories will be approximately:
• Little Miss Ralls County (ages: 5-8)
• Junior Miss Ralls County (ages: 9-13)
• Miss Ralls County (ages: 14-18)
Pageant competition categories will be based on the level of interest in each age category and are subject to change as needed to balance the number of participants.
Participants need to pay a $10 entry fee to compete in the pageant, and will be collected cash at rehearsal in cash only.
For information and how to register please call or text Debbie at (573) 629-9388 or email stratton@palymra.k12.mo.us.