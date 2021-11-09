MFA Oil Foundation awards grant to local library

Columbia, Mo. — The MFA Oil Foundation has awarded a grant to the Little Dixie Regional Libraries Paris branch to assist with purchasing percussion play instruments. The MFA Oil foundation provides support to nonprofit organizations that are working to improve communities where MFA Oil has a significant concentration of members and employees. Since it was established in 1998, the MFA Oil Foundation has awarded more than one million dollars in grants.
Rachael Grime, Director of LDRL, was thrilled with the opportunity for advancement. "These instruments will make a difference in the lives of our Paris patrons. They will be outside, always available, encouraging interactive play and musical knowledge. MFA does so much for our communities and we want to thank them for this generous gift."
MFA Oil Senior Director of Employee Engagement and Culture Tom May described the MFA Oil Foundation as "a program that allows our company to give support back to the rural communities that are the foundation of our business. The grants the Foundation awards help support many youth programs and organizations active in addressing and solving community programs and improving the quality of life."
About MFA Oil Company:
MFA Oil Company, formed in 1929, is a farmer-owned cooperative with more than 40,000 members. MFA Oil is the eighth largest propane retailer in the United States. The company supplies fuels, lubricants, and propane to customers in Missouri, Arkansas, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Oklahoma, and Tennessee. Through a subsidiary, MFA Oil operates Break Time convenience stores in Missouri and Big O Tires franchises in Arkansas and Missouri. For more information about MFA Oil, visit www.mfaoil.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.