HANNIBAL — When Chloe Duncan, 13, walked Stinger into the arena during the Missouri State Fair in August, the 5-year-old border collie knew who was in charge. Adhering to Chloe’s commands is something that both Chloe and Stinger learned through 4-H.

This duo, who are from New London, took home sixth place in showmanship, fourth place in obedience and third place in rally.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.