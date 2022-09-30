HANNIBAL — When Chloe Duncan, 13, walked Stinger into the arena during the Missouri State Fair in August, the 5-year-old border collie knew who was in charge. Adhering to Chloe’s commands is something that both Chloe and Stinger learned through 4-H.
This duo, who are from New London, took home sixth place in showmanship, fourth place in obedience and third place in rally.
Chloe is in charge of training 5-year-old Stinger, who belongs to her grandparents Nancy and Allan Caswell, as a skill she learned through the Ralls County 4-H Club Rocky Point in New London. In her four years at 4-H, she has also learned the art of photography, decorating cakes, and how to make bacon and cure ham.
She has also learned leadership skills as she learns how to lead the monthly meetings.
This week is National 4-H week and the theme for the year is “Opportunity 4 All” which speaks to the many opportunities that the clubs offer around the country for young people to learn and thrive for more than 100 years.
Ralls county will celebrate 4-H throughout the week with various 4-H displays around the county from painted windows in Perry, Mo., to displays at the New London Courthouse, Hannibal YMCA lobby and the Ralls County Library in Center.
The first week of October is the 4-H Year kicks off on Oct. 1, which Karen Coleman, the youth program associate at the Ralls County MU Extension, said is a great time to learn more and enroll in the program.
Ralls County offers six clubs throughout the county including Rocky Point of New London, Center Wise Guys of Center, Hannibal Huckleberries of Hannibal and Perry Pioneer of Perry. Other Ralls County clubs meet in Vandalia and Liberty.
Each club meets in different parts of the county, allowing participants to choose the club closest to where they live, although they are not limited to that club.
Club leaders often help students find the programs that interest them, and if there’s not anyone in that particular club to lead a class of interest, then Coleman will reach out to the other clubs to find one that does.
According to Coleman, anyone can find an interest at 4-H.
“Anywhere from arts and crafts to cooking to woodworking, robotics, electricity, livestock to shooting sports. It’s amazing what all they can take,” she said. “Normally our first year kids will start with three projects and go up to as many as they can handle.”
Chloe plans this year to add beef to her 4-H schedule.
“You can pretty much do anything you can think of as a project,” Chloe said. “I can do the things I am interested in.”
Marion County 4-H
Ayden Shortridge, 15, has been part of the Stone 4-H of Monroe City for eight years.
His love for shooting is what first interested him in joining, and through 4-H Ayden learned how to safely and properly handle an air pistol, air rifle and shotgun. This year Ayden was selected for the Missouri air pistol team.
“Being on the Missouri Team at Nationals was a great experience,” Ayden said in a recent member spotlight.
Through 4-H Ayden also learned that he enjoys welding and is now considering that as a career. His project this year won the Farm Mechanics Award at the Marion County Fair and was selected to go to State.
“I enjoy all the projects I am involved in, and I feel that because of them I have learned responsibility, patience, and respect,” he said. “I like 4-H because it has given me many opportunities that I would not have had.”
Marion County has nine different clubs to choose from with 255 members.
Katie Hogan, Field Specialist in 4-H Youth Development, listed some of the top projects in Marion County as Arts and Crafts, Swine, Woodworking, Horse Riding, Meat Goats, Poultry, Cake Decorating and more.
Hogan said also that while the most popular projects tend to be traditional, 4-H has adapted to meet the interests of its members over the years. She said other members are about Beekeeping, Filmmaking, and Robotics, as well as in a host of other areas.
“4-H has something to offer everyone and we are dedicated to offering youth the opportunity to develop as leaders and citizens of the future, in addition to developing life skills as they learn about these sparks,” she said.
For more information about joining 4-H visit extension.missouri.edu and select Missouri 4-H in the left corner. For Ralls County 4-H contact Karen Coleman at the Ralls County Extension Office 573-985-3911. For Marion County contact the Marion County Extension Office at (573)769-2177.
