Andy Norris turned down a gravel road, navigated two more turns, and pulled into a driveway with the familiarity of someone who has traveled there frequently. Getting out of the car with a bag of food in hand, he walked onto the front porch and knocked.
Norris and his wife Debbie, have been volunteering with the Meals on Wheels program for a few years through the Paris Senior Center. They currently deliver to the Madison and Holliday area and their route is a combination of country roads and neighborhood stops.
This is just one of the many routes in the area delivering food to those who need it. Many of the clients live alone and can’t get out of the house for various reasons, some are elderly or disabled.
There are many people in the background fueling the routes of the Meals on Wheels delivery drivers. From the program directors to the preppers to the drivers and finally to the clients — the people who make Meals on Wheels happen each day are feeding bodies and hearts.
The Paris Senior Center, directed by Devyn Timbrook, delivers to the local and surrounding areas daily, with volunteers arriving around 10:30 each morning ready to run already prepared meals made from scratch by the kitchen staff.
“We have a few extra frozen meals for you today,” Norris told Zelmo Beaty, a client on his route who had welcomed him into his home like an old friend. “It’s Friday, so it’s chicken.”
Norris set one hot meal on Zelmo’s kitchen counter along with two frozen meals to cover the upcoming holiday weekend. Meals on Wheels makes sure their clients are covered for each day of the week, and on a holiday, the food is prepared in advance so they can just pop it in the microwave.
Zelmo has been using Meals on Wheels for as long as he can remember and the people who deliver his meals have become like family to him.
“Where’s Ma at today?” he asked Norris, referring to Debbie who wasn’t along at the time. After pointing out a new television set, talking about his cats, and discussing the pouring rain outside, Norris bid goodbye to Zelmo and moved on to the next client.
Meals on Wheels is a nation-wide program supporting more than 5,000 communities all over the United States. Serving the elderly and disabled since the first meal was delivered to a home in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 1954, the service is about more than just handing someone a plate of food — it’s about taking a hold of the hand reaching for the meal, and just being there.
Linda Thomas, of Madison, is a cancer survivor of nearly twenty years, and regularly suffers from debilitating migraines. Two things that help her get through hard times are her two-year old granddaughter Addie and Meals and On Wheels.
“He and his wife have listened to all of my woes and it is a long list,” she said, picking up Addie. As Norris pulled out of the driveway repeatedly echoing Addie’s “Goodbye! Goodbye!” out of the window until the car was out her sight.
The Monroe City Nutrition Center also participates with the Meals on Wheels programs and is directed by Doris Mehrer who personally meets each person who signs up for the program. Delivering on average about 100 meals per day to individuals in the towns of Monroe City, Stoutsville, West Ely, Philadelphia, Perry and Center. It takes a team of 8-10 volunteers each day to perform this task.
Carl and Donna Hays have been delivering meals every Wednesday on the same route in the Monroe City area for 12 years. They know each person on their route by name and have learned who they are.
“You just learn about the people as you go.” Carl said. “Some like me to come in and visit while others just meet me at the door.”
“For some people, ours is the only face they will see that day,” Donna added.
Meals on Wheels not only offers a kind face people can expect to see every day, but they also act as a good neighbor — someone to check-in daily with people who live alone and might not have family nearby. Donna remembered years ago when Carl’s late grandmother received life saving help from the people who delivered her meals.
“Meals on Wheels found her on the floor. She was alive and lived for years after that, but she had broken her hip,” she said. “I am sure there are other stories out there like that as well.”
Laura Begley gets meals on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Fridays. She said her favorite is the tuna noodle casserole. “It saves me a lot of money, and cooking for one person is really difficult,” she said. “I really appreciate everything that (Meals on Wheels) does.”
Meals on Wheels doesn’t just benefit the person on the receiving end of the meal, but the giver also. Carl has made a special friend along the route, and Debbie says it’s rare that he makes such a connection.
“Carl is not a talker. He was in Vietnam for two years and when he came home he was quite a different person. So, he doesn’t always communicate with everyone,” she said. “But there is one man he has connected with on the route who was in Vietnam as well. The man has beautiful flowers and Carl does too. It’s really good for Carl.”
When discussing the work of Meals on Wheels Carl and Debbie, credit the operation to the kitchen staff who have the meals prepared and ready to go when they arrive for the day.
“We usually arrive between 5:45 and 6 a.m. every morning to start cooking the food,” said the kitchen manager, Stacy Beer. “We have to make sure stuff is in the oven on time.”
They receive the route sheets, listing names and addresses of each person who will receive a meal along with dietary requirements. When the meals are ready to go, they are sealed into a plastic tray with a heated press and placed in an insulated bag for each route.
Phyllis Olson is a kitchen volunteer who works everyday with Beer and another kitchen worker, Tina Pfaff. The trio prepares approximately 300 to 350 meals per day for the Meals on Wheels route, the pick-up orders, and for people who come in to eat. This includes meals they prepare for the Palmyra Nutrition Center.
For Olsen the work is satisfying because she knows it is important to the people who are receiving it. “I meet so many people doing this,” she said. “We have fun back here and we really get to know the people we serve.”
Olsen nailed what the entire operation is all about. The work and fun going into each facet of the operation is all for the people they serve. And according to Carl and Donna, who have been married for 54 years, there could just be a little tiff along the route.
“Ok, we are going to Summer Street,” she said, navigating from the backseat as she usually does.
“Summer Street? Are you sure?” he asked, shaking his head and turning his wheel to drive in the opposite direction. He then added with a chuckle, “Sometimes she likes to change the route.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.