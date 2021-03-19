On Tuesday, March 23, the Missouri Department of Conservation will offer a virtual program about nature’s signs of spring in Missouri.
The program “Conservation Families: Spring Celebration” will be put on by MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin. It will be offered free of charge from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
At this program, MDC Naturalist Jessie Ballard will discuss the signs of spring that people can observe in the Ozarks including presentations of live animals. Participants will also be sent a craft they can make at home. The program is open to all ages. All who are interested can register at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/176324
Registration is required in order to participate.