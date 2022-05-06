CANTON, Mo. — Culver-Stockton College welcomes guest musicians, along with their own faculty, for a special piano trio on Friday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m. in the Merillat Recital Hall of the Robert W. Brown Performing Arts Center.
C-SC Associate Professor of Music, Dr. Dylan Marney, along with guest artists Dr. Sooah Jung and Dr. Brian Kubin, both String Faculty at Truman State University, will join talents for a special concert of chamber music. The group will perform piano trios by Ravel and Schubert. This event is free and is open to the public.
Dr. Dylan Marney joined the Culver-Stockton faculty in August 2013 and teaches courses in applied piano, music technology, music theory, and piano lessons. He serves as the chair of the Fine, Applied, and Literary Arts Division. Marney was the recipient of the Walter S. Reuling Faculty Prize for Innovation in Student Learning in 2016.
No advance tickets are required for this event. For questions concerning this concert or other Fine Arts performances, please contact the C-SC box office at 573-288-6413.
