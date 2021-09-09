Mark Twain's offense stalls against South Shelby

CENTER, Mo. — Despite getting an early first inning lead, Mark Twain was unable to keep the momentum going and fell to South Shelby 11-1 in six innings at home on Wednesday.
The Lady Tigers started a two-out rally, on three straight singles from catcher Autumn Arndt, shortstop Taylor Martin and first baseman Kenleigh Epperson. Epperson had Mark Twain's sole RBI.
"When you get that lead in the first inning (is great), especially with the way we've been struggling at the plate," said Mark Twain head coach Ross Parcel. "We had a runner score in the first and we felt pretty confident."
South Shelby tied the game up in the top of the second inning after shortstop Emma Dovin had an RBI single to drive in center fielder Hannah Wegman.
The Lady Cardinals then scored three runs in both the third and fourth innings aided by Mark Twain errors to allow South Shelby to take a commanding 7-1 lead.
"After the first inning, the whole game just kind of went down hill," Parcel said. "We have to find out if we are hot or cold each night, and that's what we are stuck on right now. I take blame for that as a coach ... and have to do a better job of getting these girls ready to play because we weren't ready tonight."
South Shelby added two more runs in both the fifth and sixth innings, with Mark Twain unable to score in either frame.
Mark Twain freshman starting pitcher Bronwyn Harding pitched all six innings with five strikeouts. She allowed 12 hits, seven walks and seven earned runs.
Parcel said Harding battled despite having inconsistency throwing strikes.
"She had to throw a lot of extra pitches and that's what happens when we are not ready defensively," Parcel said. "I thought she competed and was able to go the full game. That was big for a team and that was big for a 14-year-old new to varsity being able to step up and want the ball."
South Shelby pitcher Zoey Elliott was the winning pitcher after going six innings with six strikeouts. She allowed four hits, two walks and one earned run.
Arndt went 1-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base for Mark Twain. Right fielder Nola Wittland had a double in the second inning.
South Shelby second baseman Kamryn Mitchell went 3-for-4 with three runs and a stolen base. Elliott went 2-for-3 with a walk, two runs and a stolen base. Larissa Larrick hit a three-RBI double in the third inning.
Mark Twain (2-4) will host Bowling Green (4-2) on Thursday at 5 p.m. in the Lady Tigers third game in a row.
The Lady Tigers will go with their ace pitcher Madison Epperson in Thursday's game. She earned a win over Montgomery County on Tuesday after pitching a complete game with seven strikeouts and one earned run.
"Just (focus) on positive outcomes," Parcel said. "We are going to play a good team with a good pitcher and good hitters. There's a reason why Bowling Green is who Bowling Green is. We seem to play up for those games and play well, but we can't decide rather we are going to turn it on or off every night."