The Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) is a locally-based, regionally-driven planning process engaging individuals, organizations, local governments and private industry in meaningful conversation designed to build capacity and guide the economic prosperity and resiliency of a region.
The CEDS serves as a blueprint for regional collaboration and economic development that creates an environment conducive to regional economic prosperity.
The Mark Twain Regional Council of Governments is updating the region’s Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) to include pandemic response. MTRCOG is a federally recognized Economic Development District, and is required by the Economic Development Administration to maintain a CEDS document.
The planning committee would like input from the public on the updated Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS). Public comments will be considered by the CEDS Committee and incorporated into the plan, as appropriate.
From May 11, 2022 – June 8, 2022 the final draft plan will be available for your review at the following locations:
Online at: marktwaincog.com
A hard copy can be reviewed during normal operating hours at: MTRCOG Office 42494 Delaware Lane
Perry, MO 63462
