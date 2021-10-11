KINGDOM CITY, Mo. — Mark Twain had a big day at the North Callaway Invitational on Saturday, placing third in both the boys and girls races.
Mark Twain had two girls in the top-10, with Matera Ellis placing eighth with a time of 22:43 and Cynthia Resor placing tenth with a time of 22:56.
Other finishes by Mark Twain girls runners were Lauren Booth placing 17th at 24:30, Sydney Miller placing 21st at 25:10 and Elizabeth Northcutt placing 36th at 29:23.
Sam Northcutt led the way for the Mark Twain boys runners with a fifth-place finish at a time of 18:04.
Other Tiger boys finishes were Brandon Black in 11th at 18:44, Brandon Fullenwider in 13th at 19:04, Gabe Howald in 26th at 20:35, Chase Lake in 32nd at 21:22, Thomas Barnes in 48th at 25:13, Colten Eisele in 49th at 27:52 and Christian Bauman in 50th at 28:42.
