MONROE CITY, Mo. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Mark Twain Lake announces two multi-use trails have reopened after the extended high water and storm damage.
However, visitors may still encounter downed limbs and experience short detours. The Lick Creek and Joanna Trail provide hikers, mountain bikers, equestrian riders, backpack campers, birders and hunters many miles of natural enjoyment. Both trails meander through several habitat types including upland hardwood, open fields, bottomlands and limestone bluffs.
Lick Creek Trail is eight miles point to point with a shorter two-mile loop at the northern end. Trailheads are located across from the Ray Behrens Recreation Area, Hunter-Fisherman Access #62 and Duane Wheelan Recreation Area along Highway J.
The Joanna Trail consists of three loops: Prairie Loop (four miles), Log Cabin Loop (11 miles), and Pioneer Loop (five miles), all of which comprise a 32-mile scenic trail with trailheads at the John F. Spalding Boat Ramp entrance and Hunter/Fisherman Access 11 and 16.
Primitive camping at designated sites along these trails is available by permit only. Visitors should be cautious during hunting season and wear fluorescent orange and make sure someone knows where they are going and when they will return.
People can obtain maps online at www.mvs.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/Mark-Twain-Lake/. A primitive camping permit is available by calling the Visitor Center at 573-565-2112.
USACE officials look forward to seeing everyone at the lake, and they remind visitors to be safe, have fun and wear a life jacket.
More information is available by calling the M.W. Boudreaux Memorial Visitor Center at 573-565-2112, following them on Facebook at Mark Twain Lake - U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, or emailing them at MarkTwainInfo@usace.army.mil.