6th Grade
Catherine Wright is the daughter of Michael and Megan Douglas. Her favorite subject is science, and she enjoys drawing, reading, and cooking with her mom. Her favorite quote is, “Be you. Do you. For you.”
7th Grade
Caleb Chipman is the son of Jonathan and Andi Chipman. Caleb participates in band and quiz bowl and enjoys playing video games. His favorite quote is “It doesn’t matter what’s under the hood, it matters who’s behind the wheel.”
8th Grade
Kasen Evans is the son of Kyle and Toni Evans. His favorite subject is science, and he competes in football, baseball and track. He enjoys playing football with friends. His favorite quote is “Your time is limited. Don’t waste it living someone else’s life.”
