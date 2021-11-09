6th Grade
Jackson Hathaway is the son of Josh and Megan Hathaway. His favorite subject is math, and he enjoys baseball, basketball, fishing and hunting.
7th Grade
Emma Conrad is the daughter of Jonathan and Stephanie Conrad. Her favorite subject is math, and she competes in basketball and participates in quiz bowl. Her favorite quote is "It is during our darkest moments that we must focus to see the light." - Aristotle.
8th Grade
Micah Daniels is the son of Jake and Jodi Daniels. His favorite subject is math, and he enjoys fishing, hunting, riding horses and trapping. Micah competes in football and basketball and participates in marching band. His favorite quote is "Be the change you want to see in the world."
